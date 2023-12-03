McBride (groin) is listed as active Sunday in Pittsburgh.

After sitting out the first practice of Week 13 prep due to a groin injury, McBride capped it with back-to-back limited sessions and entered the weekend as questionable for Sunday's game. Eventually, both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that McBride was slated to play, and his status now has been cleared up. McBride has been Kyler Murray's favorite pass catcher since the quarterback returned from his torn ACL, racking up a 20-234-0 line on 25 targets over the past three contests.