McBride (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

After missing roughly the last week of on-field work, McBride was spotted running routes without issue during individual drills. Now that he's back in the fold, he'll continue to serve as the Cardinals' clear-cut No. 1 tight end until Zach Ertz (knee) completes his recovery and is able to be activated from the active/PUP list.