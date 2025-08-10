McBride brought in his only target for 21 yards during the Cardinals' 20-17 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday night.

The talented tight end was on the receiving end of Kyler Murray's longest completion of the night, kickstarting Arizona's second drive. McBride, who signed a four-year, $76 million extension in April, is ticketed for another massive role again in 2025 after recording 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns across 16 regular-season contests last season.