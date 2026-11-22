McBride caught nine of 14 targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Kansas City. He added four yards on his only carry.

Working with his fourth quarterback of the season in Josh Johnson, McBride dominated the 40-year-old's attention as no other Cardinal got more than seven targets or hauled in more than four passes. The star tight end wasn't able to do much with the volume, however, as his longest gain went for a mere nine yards. Carson Beck (back) could be back under center in Week 12 against the Commanders, but that might not improve McBride's outlook, as he saw only five targets in Week 10 during the rookie QB's first NFL start.