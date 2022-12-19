McBride recorded four receptions on five targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Broncos.

McBride has operated as Arizona's top tight end since Zach Ertz (knee) went down in Week 10, though entering Sunday's game he had yet to top 28 receiving yards in a game. However, McBride showed particularly strong rapport with Trace McSorley and managed lengthy receptions of 29 and 14 yards to account for the majority of his production. With both DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown still dominating targets, McBride could see inconsistent usage to close his rookie campaign, though Sunday's performance was still encouraging.