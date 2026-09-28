McBride brought in nine of 11 targets for 75 yards in the Cardinals' 36-30 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The talented tight end filled his usual workhorse role, finishing second in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Cardinals behind Michael Wilson. The chemistry between McBride and Jacoby Brissett is extremely well-established after a season-plus of working together, and the former already has a 26-211-2 line on 34 targets through only three games, recording at least eight receptions and logging no fewer than 10 targets in each contest. McBride will continue to offer perhaps the best floor of any player at his position in a Week 4 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.