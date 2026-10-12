McBride brought in nine of 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 45-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

McBride was in the familiar position of leading the Cardinals in receptions and targets, and he was narrowly second to Kendrick Bourne in receiving yards. The star tight end's touchdown reception was also a thing of beauty despite the fact it came when the game was completely out of reach, as McBride somehow secured the pass inbounds after tapping it twice to himself while swarmed by two defenders. McBride already has three nine-catch tallies in the first five games of the season, and he's also opened the campaign with five consecutive double-digit target tallies. McBride already has 42 receptions in 2026, putting him well on pace for a third straight 100-catch season heading into a Week 6 home matchup against the Rams next Sunday.