McBride brought in seven of 11 targets for 65 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 47-24 win versus the 49ers.

After failing to reach the end zone in each of his first 14 appearances of the campaign, McBride capped the season with TD catches in back-to-back games. He also paced the Cardinals in receptions (111), targets (147) and receiving yards (1,146), all of which ranked second to rookie sensation Brock Bowers among tight ends in the entire NFL. At least at the conclusion of this season, McBride is the clear top pass catcher for Arizona, but 2024 first-round pick Marvin Harrison (62-885-8 on 116 targets as a rookie) may begin to make inroads on that mantle as soon as next fall. As a 2022 second-rounder, McBride is extension-eligible this offseason, so he may receive a long-term commitment from the team in the coming months.