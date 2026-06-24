Cardinals' Trey McBride: Continued success with Brissett?

Following the offseason departure of Kyler Murray, McBride, who continues to lead Arizona's TE room, is slated to work with a QB corps that features Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Brissett, who started 12 games for Arizona last season after Murray was injured, is still looking to secure a reworked deal for this coming season. However, Mackie believes that the veteran QB seems to have the inside track to the 2026 starting job, provided his contract issue is settled. Regardless of who gets the Week 1 signal-caller nod, McBride remains an elite fantasy option at the TE position and is on track to see high volume in the Cardinals' passing attack, on the heels of a 2025 regular season in which he racked up 126 catches (on 169 targets) for 1,239 yards and 11 TDs in 17 contests.