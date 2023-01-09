McBride had three receptions on as many targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 38-13 loss to San Francisco.

McBride was one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals in a forgettable season finale. The rookie tight end finishes with 29 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown, with most of that production coming down the stretch in place of injured starter Zach Ertz (knee). The latter had major surgery to his knee in November, so McBride could continue starting for Arizona to begin the 2023 campaign.