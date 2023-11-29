McBride was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McBride was emerging as one of Arizona's top pass catchers before Kyler Murray returned from his torn ACL in Week 10, and since then the second-year tight end has combined for 20 catches (on 25 targets) for 234 yards over the last three games. Now, though, McBride is dealing with a health concern that isn't allowing for any on-field reps to kick off Week 13 prep. As a result, his status will be one to monitor closely as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his potential to suit up Sunday at Pittsburgh.