McBride hauled in 10 of his 14 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Baltimore.

McBride absorbed veteran Zach Ertz's (quadriceps) targets after the latter was placed on injured reserve following last week's lost to Seattle. The end result was a career game for McBride, who upped his season receiving line to 25-265-1 through eight weeks. The 2022 second-round pick generated the exact same amount of receiving yards and touchdowns as a rookie, but he needed twice as many games to reach those totals in 2022. Ertz will miss Arizona's next three games at a minimum, opening the door for McBride to provide fantasy value until the veteran returns, beginning with next Sunday's tilt against Cleveland.