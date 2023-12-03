McBride (groin) is likely to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McBride popped up with a groin injury that sidelined him during practice Wednesday. However, he was able to participate in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, and it looks he's on track to suit up for his 13th game this season Sunday. McBride's ultimate availability will come down to Arizona's actives/inactives list released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Pittsburgh.