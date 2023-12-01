McBride (groin) will practice Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

McBride was a limited participant Thursday after being held out from Wednesday's session. Coach Jonathan Gannon said an upcoming Week 14 bye won't impact any decisions on the tight end's availability for a game in Pittsburgh this Sunday. Meanwhile, the team waived 33-year-old TE Zach Ertz on Thursday, answering any questions about whether the veteran's eventual return from a quad injury might impact McBride's rather large role in the offense.