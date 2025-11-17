McBride finished with 10 receptions on 11 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the 49ers.

McBride continued his ridiculous hot streak by hitting pay dirt in five straight contests while also recording his second consecutive 100-yard game. The 25-year-old somehow did not finish as the Cardinals' leading receiver, as that honor went to WR Michael Wilson (15-185-0) in a game where QB Jacoby Brissett set a new NFL regular-season record with 47 completed passes in a single game. McBride has been a fantasy beast in 2025, generating 71 receptions, 718 yards and seven touchdowns for managers across 10 starts. The Colorado State product will look to extend his scoring streak to six games against the Jaguars next Sunday.