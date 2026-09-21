McBride caught eight of nine targets for 41 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-7 loss to Seattle.

McBride was the lone bright spot for Arizona's offense, reeling in nearly half of the team's 95 total passing yards in the game. The tight end was able to find the end zone for a second straight contest to open the regular season, snagging a two-yard score from Jacoby Brissett on the opening play of the second quarter. McBride is coming off of one of the most dominant seasons for a tight end in NFL history, and he's now off to a hot start in 2026, combining to catch 17 of 22 targets for 136 yards and two scores over the team's first two games.