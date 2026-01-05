McBride had seven receptions on eight targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Rams.

Fresh off setting a new league record for catches by a tight end in a single season last week, McBride shifted his focus on Sunday to the league lead in receptions for all position players. Arizona's star tight end entered Week 18 in a tie for first place with Rams wideout Puka Nacua, but it was the latter who finished the contest with more receptions and first-place honors. McBride's 126 grabs across 17 starts were still good enough to earn second place, finishing one catch ahead of Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase this regular season. The 25-year-old McBride corrected the red-zone woes that plagued him early in his career (six TDs in first three seasons) with a whopping 11 trips to the end zone in 2025. The breakout fantasy star accomplished all of this while catching passes from two different starting quarterbacks, so expect McBride to remain productive in 2026 whether it is Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett or another signal-caller under center for Arizona.