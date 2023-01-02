McBride recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Falcons.

McBride showed immediate rapport with David Blough and tied for the team lead in targets. He turned that into career-high marks in receptions and yards, highlighted by long gains of 26, 16 and 14 yards. In addition to the big plays, McBride hauled in his first career touchdown on a four-yard catch early in the second quarter. McBride had a slow start to his rookie season, but he now has at least three receptions in five of his last six games.