The Cardinals selected McBride in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

The Colorado State product becomes the first tight end off the board in this class, and deservedly so. McBride led FBS in targets (134), receptions (90), and yards (1,121) in 2021. However, only one of those 90 catches went for a touchdown, though that speaks more to the general ineffectiveness of the offense he played in. McBride has big hands (10.13 inches) and is crafty at shielding defenders and securing the ball. He doesn't have the athleticism to be much of a threat after the catch, but he could develop into a red-zone threat eventually. With Zach Ertz signed to a new deal, it may take some time for McBride to be an impact player.