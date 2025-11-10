McBride finished with nine receptions on 13 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Seahawks.

McBride turned in his finest performance of the year in the Cardinals' ugliest loss of the season. Managers could care less about the game result after the fantasy stud went off for his first 100-plus yard game in 2025. McBride continued his newfound prowess in the red zone with QB Jacoby Brissett under center, nabbing his fifth touchdown (sixth overall) in the four games the veteran backup has started. The 25-year-old McBride will look to continue feasting against an injury-riddled 49ers' defense next Sunday.