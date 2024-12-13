McBride (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
A limited practice participant earlier in the week, McBride upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting he should be ready for his usual, target-hogging role in a matchup with New England's subpar defense. He still hasn't scored a receiving TD this season but ranks top two among tight ends in catches, yards and targets.
