McBride corralled nine of 10 targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

McBride wasn't able extend his scoring streak to a sixth straight contest, which turned out to be the only blemish on another strong fantasy outing in Week 12. The star tight end utilized the overtime period to tack on a pair of short receptions in order to create a new personal streak of recording nine or more catches, which currently sits at three games. McBride has gone on an absolute tear since Jacoby Brissett took over under center for an injured Kyler Murray (foot) back in Week 6. The unexpected connection of Brissett to McBride has generated 51 receptions for 522 yards and six touchdowns in the six games the duo has started this season. There is little reason to believe that McBride can be contained by the Buccaneers' defense next Sunday.