McBride notched one offensive snap and 10 plays on special teams during Sunday's 29-23 overtime victory at Las Vegas.
Despite being a rookie second-round pick, McBride was a healthy scratch in the season opener while all of Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams and Stephen Anderson were active and saw offensive snaps. The aforementioned trio of tight ends again mixed into the offense Sunday, but McBride actually was active and did so for a single play, too. He may have a steep path to regular work as long as Ertz, Williams and Anderson are available, but McBride at least has that first snap on offense behind him.
