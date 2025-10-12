McBride secured eight of 11 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 31-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

McBride finished as the Cardinals' leader in receptions and targets and checked in just behind Zay Jones in receiving yards while working with Jacoby Brissett as his quarterback in the absence of Kyler Murray (foot). The veteran tight end's reception and yardage totals also were new season highs, and his target tally tied a high-water mark he'd reached two games prior against the Seahawks. Despite the superior production and his second TD catch of the season, McBride's day ended in frustration when he didn't get a pass interference call in the end zone he felt was warranted on the Cardinals' final play of the contest, a pass that fell incomplete. With talk of a potential multi-game absence for Murray, McBride's evident chemistry with Brissett is encouraging heading into a daunting Week 7 home matchup against the Packers next Sunday afternoon.