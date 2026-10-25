McBride caught 10 of 13 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Broncos.

McBride became the first tight end in NFL history to record 400 regular-season catches in his first four campaigns, bolstering his career total to 406 with 10 grabs Sunday. He scored Arizona's lone touchdown of the game on a seven-yard catch in the third quarter while setting season highs in catches and receiving yards. McBride has recorded at least seven receptions in all seven games this season while scoring four times heading into a Week 8 matchup with a weak Dallas pass defense.