McBride had five receptions on eight targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-15 loss to San Francisco.

McBride led all Cardinals in targets and receptions while hauling in Kyler Murray's only touchdown pass in Sunday's narrow loss. The 25-year-old McBride didn't waste much time cracking the end zone this season after needing 15 starts to catch his first touchdown in 2024. McBride is proving to be a consistent fantasy producer at the tight end position, carrying a 17-182-1 receiving line into a Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.