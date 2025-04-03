McBride agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

McBride is thus under contract with Arizona through the 2029 season. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 25 year-old's $76 million deal includes $43 million guaranteed and a average annual value of $19 million, the highest ever for any NFL tight end. This past season, the 2022 second-rounder caught a career-high 111 passes on 147 targets for 1,146 yards and two TDs in 16 regular-season contests, a level of production that makes him an elite fantasy option at his position ahead of the upcoming NFL campaign.