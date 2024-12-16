McBride corralled nine of 10 targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Patriots.

McBride continued his dominance in between the 20s with another monstrous PPR effort that resulted in no touchdowns. The 24-year-old has shockingly recorded 89 receptions for 938 yards with zero trips to the end zone in 13 starts this season. It will be curious to see if the budding tight end will reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark or score his first touchdown of 2024 first. We could find out the answer to that future sports trivia question when McBride and the Cardinals face the Panthers next Sunday.