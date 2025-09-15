McBride corralled six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Panthers.

McBride finished as the Cardinals leading receiver after ceding that honor to WR Marvin Harrison in Week 1. The 25-year-old McBride has racked up six receptions in each of his starts so far, putting him on pace for another 100-plus reception season following last year's breakout 111-catch campaign. McBride's allergy to the end zone (career high of three TDs in 2023) is what holds him back from breaking the fantasy stratosphere. The Colorado State product is still a PPR monster and a TE1 play against the 49ers next Sunday.