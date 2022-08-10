McBride (back) may not be able to play during Friday's preseason game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The 6-foot-3, 249-pound tight end has been dealing with some back soreness through the August portion of training camp, but the team hasn't expressed too much concern about the issue. McBride was the first tight end selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but with Zach Ertz the presumed starter, the 22-year-old could find himself third on Arizona's depth chart if Maxx Williams (knee) is cleared to play by Week 1. McBride will likely partake in preseason action at some point, but it looks like he'll watch from the sidelines on Friday when the Cardinals travel to Cincinnati.