McBride recorded five receptions on seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans.

The Cardinals' offense completely stalled in the second half, with Kyler Murray throwing for only 78 yards in the final two quarters. That led to a muted stat line for McBride, who still led the team in targets and was tied for the lead in receptions. However, his longest catch of the day went for only 12 yards, and he's now been held below 55 yards in each of his last three games.