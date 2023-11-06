McBride brought in three of five targets for 22 yards in the Cardinals' 27-0 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

McBride's catch and yardage totals, modest as they were, qualified as the second highest for the Cardinals on an afternoon where rookie Clayton Thune threw for only 58 yards in his starting debut. Despite the downturn following a breakout 10-catch, 95-yard, one-touchdown performance versus the Ravens in Week 8, McBride could reemerge as a significant component in the air attack if Kyler Murray (knee) is activated ahead of a Week 10 home matchup against the Falcons.