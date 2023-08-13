McBride didn't play during Friday's 18-17 preseason victory versus the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McBride's practice reps early in training camp were impacted by what coach Jonathan Gannon called "nicks and bruises," but the second-year tight end was able to log some on-field work as recently as Tuesday. Despite returning to practice, he seemingly was held out as a precaution Friday as he puts the injuries further in the rearview mirror. Zach Ertz, the Cardinals' top TE when healthy, continues his recovery from November knee surgery, so the decision to keep McBride on ice is a prudent one. McBride will have another chance for exhibition action Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Chiefs.