McBride (groin) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
McBride wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. However, McBride eventually mixed into drills at some point, making some headway toward being available Sunday at Pittsburgh. In the end, his listing on Friday's injury report will give a sense of his odds to suit up this weekend.
