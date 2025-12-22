McBride had four receptions on eight targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons.

McBride had a rough go of things Sunday after recording his lowest reception and yardage totals of the season against Atlanta. His 50 percent catch rate also checked in as the worst mark through 15 starts in 2025. The star tight end still finished in a tie for the team lead in targets (eight) in what turned out to be a down day for most of Arizona's top receiving options. The dud did little to thwart McBride's stellar fantasy campaign (109-1,099-10), and he needs just 48 receiving yards against the Bengals next Sunday in order to set a new high-water mark for his career in that category.