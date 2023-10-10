McBride recorded two catches (on three targets) for 17 yards during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

With Zach Ertz able to return from last year's torn ACL by Week 1, McBride has operated as the Cardinals' co-No. 2 tight end with Geoff Swaim through the first five games of the season. Overall, McBride has logged 114 offensive snaps to Swaim's 110 (out of a possible 299). And McBride has managed to haul in eight of 10 targets for 79 yards versus Swaim's two receptions (on three targets) for 22 yards. Considering the lack of output for both players, McBride likely will need some sort of absence from Ertz to make a fantasy impact.