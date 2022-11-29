McBride hauled in one of three targets for one yard during Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Chargers.

McBride continues to pace Cardinals tight ends in snap share (79 percent Sunday) since Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury early in Week 10, with Maxx Williams (26 percent) and Stephen Anderson (18) well behind the rookie second-round pick. Still, McBride hasn't done much with the increased workload, recording a cumulative 6-22-0 line on eight targets over the last three games. His play count can expect to remain high, but wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown will continue to dominate looks from quarterback Kyler Murray.