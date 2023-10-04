McBride secured his only target for five yards in Sunday's 35-16 loss to the 49ers.
McBride continued to play behind the Cardinals' No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz on Sunday, playing just 19 of the Cardinals 71 offensive snaps. The second-year tight end saw just one target for the second-straight game, as his involvement in Arizona's offensive is decreasing each week. McBride should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Cardinals host the Bengals in Week 5.
