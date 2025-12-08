McBride had five receptions on nine targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Rams.

McBride was held in check -- by his own lofty standards set -- in a matchup against a tough defense Sunday. The 25-year-old still finished with modest receiving numbers while catching at least five passes in every game this season. McBride continues to operate as one of the top fantasy tight ends in football, producing a 93-937-8 receiving line through 13 starts. The Texans present another tough matchup on paper next Sunday, but McBride's talent overrides any potential downgrade for Week 15.