McBride finished with three receptions for 17 yards on four targets in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

The rookie tight end's target count and playing time (he logged 85 percent of the offensive snaps) didn't change much with Trace McSorley directing the offense, but McBride's efficiency trended back down along with most of Arizona's other pass catchers except for Greg Dortch (10 catches for 98 yards) while the third-string quarterback was at the helm. Colt McCoy has since cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and should take back the reins of the offense from McSorley while Kyler Murray (knee) is sidelined, but McBride is still likely to remain a highly volatile performer who will need to score a touchdown to generate a notable fantasy line.