McBride (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Despite Zach Ertz coming back from a calf injury that sidelined him for more than a month and Maxx Williams returning from a torn ACL suffered last October, McBride won't see NFL action in his first opportunity to do so. It may come as a surprise considering the Cardinals spent a second-round pick on the tight end back in April, but McBride will have to wait until potentially next Sunday at Las Vegas to see the field in an official game.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: No targets in preseason Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Sees first preseason action•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Will play in second preseason game•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Likely sitting for preseason opener•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Playing it safe with back issue•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Dealing with back soreness•