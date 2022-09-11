McBride (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite Zach Ertz coming back from a calf injury that sidelined him for more than a month and Maxx Williams returning from a torn ACL suffered last October, McBride won't see NFL action in his first opportunity to do so. It may come as a surprise considering the Cardinals spent a second-round pick on the tight end back in April, but McBride will have to wait until potentially next Sunday at Las Vegas to see the field in an official game.