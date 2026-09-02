McBride is listed as the Cardinals' No. 1 TE on the team's unofficial depth chart.

McBride emerged as a target hog in 2024, racking up 147 in 16 regular-season games en route to 111 catches and 1,146 yards but just two touchdowns. The end-zone woes finally came to a close last season, though, as he finished with a monster 126-1,239-11 line on 169 targets in 17 regular-season contests. The catch count set an NFL record for most by a tight end in a campaign, surpassing Zach Ertz's 116 from his 2018 season with the Eagles. McBride remains the top pass catcher for QB Jacoby Brissett and Arizona's offense, but he does have competition for looks from WRs Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson.