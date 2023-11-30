McBride (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McBride has been on a tear of late with quarterback Kyler Murray under center, hauling in 20 of 25 targets for 234 yards over the last three games. As the Cardinals make their way through Week 13 prep, McBride has yet to mix into drills and now has just one more chance to do so before the team potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Sunday's contest at Pittsburgh.