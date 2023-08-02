McBride (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Coach Jonathan Gannon told Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com on Tuesday that McBride was tending to "nicks and bruises," which are keeping him off the practice field entirely at the moment. Because Zach Ertz (knee) currently resides on the active/PUP list, Noah Togiai and Geoff Swaim are the current healthy tight ends for the Cardinals that have logged some NFL action in their careers.
