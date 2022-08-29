McBride wasn't targeted on 35 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason loss at Tennessee.
Since missing the Cardinals' first exhibition due to a sore back, McBride has suited up in the team's ensuing two preseason contests, failing to haul in either of his targets while racking up 66 snaps on offense and 14 more on special teams. Of course, the rookie second-round pick has yet to work in a game with starting quarterback Kyler Murray, so his prospects should improve once Week 1 arrives. Moreover, top tight end Zach Ertz (calf) didn't play in the preseason, and Maxx Williams still is in recovery mode from a torn ACL suffered last October, so McBride immediately could earn a fair number of snaps to begin his career.
