McBride recorded seven catches (on eight targets) for 54 yards during Sunday's 17-3 loss at Seattle.

With QB Jacoby Brissett getting traded to Baltimore this past week, McBride was on the receiving end of passes from Gardner Minshew, and the result was the tight end's fourth-fewest receiving yards in a game this season and also the fourth time he didn't reach the end zone through nine contests. On a positive note, McBride extended his streak with at least seven receptions to 11 outings, which matches the second-longest streak in NFL history, trailing only the 14 Antonio Brown put together from 2014-2015. McBride may have a tough task on his hands next Sunday against the Rams' surging defense.