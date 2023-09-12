McBride caught both of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 20-16 loss in Washington.

With Zach Ertz making it all the way back from last November's season-ending ACL tear in time for Week 1 action, McBride played second fiddle to the veteran tight end in offensive snaps, 48-23. That said, McBride took advantage of his sparse opportunities, while Ertz was merely a check-down option (6-21-0 on 10 targets). As long as Ertz has the upper hand in playing time, McBride likely will be hard-pressed to be a regular contributor in the Cardinals offense. McBride's next chance to make an impact is Sunday versus the Giants.