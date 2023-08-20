McBride brought in one of two targets for four yards in the Cardinals' 38-10 preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

The second-year tight end drew the start with Zach Ertz (knee) still sidelined. Despite the minimal production Saturday, McBride is expected to serve as a key complementary component of the air attack after posting a 29-265-1 line across 16 games as a rookie and generating the bulk of that production after Ertz was lost for the season.