McBride brought in one of two targets for four yards in the Cardinals' 38-10 preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.
The second-year tight end drew the start with Zach Ertz (knee) still sidelined. Despite the minimal production Saturday, McBride is expected to serve as a key complementary component of the air attack after posting a 29-265-1 line across 16 games as a rookie and generating the bulk of that production after Ertz was lost for the season.
