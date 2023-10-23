McBride had three receptions on six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to Seattle.

McBride finished as one of Arizona's top two leading receivers for the second week in a row. The 23-year-old also finished ahead of veteran starter Zach Ertz (3-19-0) in terms of production in consecutive weeks, as it appears the Cardinals are shifting to a youth movement of sorts midseason. Ertz should remain in the mix for the time being, limiting McBride's fantasy value in the short term. That said, the 2022 second-round pick would become a hot add if his role grows further against the Ravens next Sunday.