McBride brought in eight of nine targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Despite Marvin Harrison's return from a two-game absence due to an appendectomy, McBride remained highly involved as customary and finished the afternoon leading the Cardinals across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The standout tight end also came down with his eighth touchdown grab of the season on a 15-yard grab with just under five minutes remaining in the game, which served as the final points of the day for either squad. McBride has at least eight receptions and 79 yards in four consecutive games and six of the last seven overall, keeping him as an elite option heading into a Week 14 home matchup against the Rams next Sunday.